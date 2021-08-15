“Quid pro quo” is a favour or advantage granted in return for something. This is a phenomenon that is well understood in many institutions, especially in the entertainment world where advantage is taken of some desperate wannabes who would do anything to “blow”.

In the opinion of Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny, in a chat with Potpourri it is a mindset of many ladies coming to the industry and she offered how it could be managed.

“I went through that countless times because they see you to be either very desperate for fame or they do that when you don’t know the pros and cons of the movie industry. Hopefully, aspiring actors are turning to divert their minds from such quid pro quo perception and fight for what they really believe in. If a role is meant for you there would be no quid pro quos. If you get the opportunity to act in a particular role, be it lead or supporting roles, you were meant to have that role. Do your part and bounce out. Because every role is important and it depends on how well you play it even if it’s just one scene, it will be recorded in the minds of the audience because it was well delivered,” she counselled

“What I do believe is, when women know their purpose in life as to what to do to get to where they want to be, as in a dream career, people tend to create a shortcut for them. If some “hungry for fame “ women want to stoop so low and make producers and directors feel they are doing actors a favor then it’s their bad luck. Without our talents, producers, directors, crew members etc can’t shoot. Both producers and actors should always be mindful about such acts.

Jessica Larny was named Jessica Naa Nuerkie Larnyoh but she had to change it to Jessica Larny, because producers and editors kept spelling her name wrongly.

