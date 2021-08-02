Rosemarie Guadalupe, also known as Sazon De Puerto Rico, is a self-made millionaire model living a life only few can dream of. Guadalupe, who has only been in the modeling industry for two years, has become a substantial reputable brand through her Instagram social media presence, OnlyFans account, modeling gigs, and club appearances.

The Puerto Rican-born model attributes her modeling success to her looks, curvy body, diligence, and always giving her 100% to every job she gets. She shared insights into working a job she loves and making millions while at it.

Rosemarie Guadalupe’s first tip to working making money doing what you love is to identify what you truly love. Although this concept may seem like a basic one, most people do not know what they love. “Wherever your passion lies, therein lies your profits,” says Guadalupe.

In the business world, people often buy the person behind the product more than the product itself. So, when you know what you love and pursue it, the authenticity of your venture will sell you and attract clients for you. This is the most basic foundation of earning more doing what you love.

Second, you need to market yourself. Guadalupe credits putting herself out there and showing up as often as necessary as the secret to her considerable success. Through her consistency on social media, especially Instagram, she has attracted over 1 million followers, which directly translates to revenue through advertising and sponsorship deals. Guadalupe insists that one needs to leverage both professional and personal networks to push their product or service while also delivering value. Your networks will always translate into business opportunities either through direct sales or referrals.

Guadalupe also insists on the need to empower yourself. You need to have information on how to price your product or service, to research the market and competitor space, and ways to continually grow your brand and make it stand out. For her, collaborating with other models in the industry serves as an excellent opportunity to empower herself and further her brand.

She also leverages social media extensively to build her brand and research ways to make her content engaging and consistent. This way, you make sure that although your revenue-generating venture is centered on passion, your business decisions warrant that you stay afloat and stay making money doing what you love.

Finally, she emphasizes enjoying what you do no matter how big or small your venture may grow. “Always remember the reason you ventured into that business or industry. Despite the challenges that you may face, take time to enjoy what you are doing,” she concludes.

Rosemarie Guadalupe has had to deal with hateful and negative comments occasionally thrown at her in her modeling career. However, she always focuses on enjoying the shoots and appearances and looking good. Her mantra is, “People will only take you as seriously as you take yourself.”