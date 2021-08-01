By Ayo Onikoyi

Talent manager extraordinaire, That Emeka Guy has reaffirmed his commitment towards revolutionizing the entertainment industry through top-notch talent management, tours, and promotional services to artists.

That Emeka Guy, who is also known as TEG recently added DMW star Napji; the producer who is behind an avalanche of hits such as FEM, Jowo, Sunlight by Davido, Pepe by LAX to the impressive list of talents on his roster.

TEG who was a journalist with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), before his sojourn into the entertainment industry is among the shining knights of the new generation of artiste managers and A&R who are carving a niche for themselves in the music industry.

He is also the Talent Manager of US-based record label; Konvest Music; which currently is home to two next-rated artists; Teego and Raebel as well as PR engagements for labels such as 2flame Media, Hillbank Music, and star singer Eony among others.

TEG is the founder of the prestigious Afro Jean Carnival, an annual event which is held at the iconic New African Shrine, and has also been the man behind countless music and content promotion on Tv, Radio, Social media, and across digital platforms.

