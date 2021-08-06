When turning your passion into success, the most important things are to find your life purpose and to set goals. Julia Brickman, a successful businesswoman and serial entrepreneur from Kansas City, did the same, and her dreams became a reality.

She is a leader in EdTech solutions and an e-learning expert, and it all started for her in 2008 when she decided to move to Africa with her husband and son. While there, she noted that the education system was lacking, and she came up with an idea to create a learning management system to help the kids learn from home online.

As a former teacher, she knew that it’s challenging, but she continued to try out methods. After that, she became CEO and co-founder of Skipper, an EdTech start-up, focusing on educating and connecting people with educational resources and individuals — a true social learning platform.

Besides that, Julia Brickman was also a founder of the famous Polka Dot Design, where her serial entrepreneur journey started. The passion is all she needed, as she said. Her kids, husband, and family are the most crucial point of her successes and give her a boost for better results. That’s why she says that pursuing your passion helps you to find your purpose in life, and your family is here to be your wind to the limitless sky.

It’s worth mentioning that Julia Brickman is an influential leader in different types of EdTech solutions and e-learning fields, including homeschooling, 21st-century learning, entrepreneurship for children and adults, hybrid schools, homeschool co-ops, learning inside and outside the classroom, building and creating digital courses, and similar.

She’s also available in different programs to educate children and prepare them for the future, to show them how to be entrepreneurs one day, how to build solid emotional skills and leadership skills, and gain experience in different psychological aspects. Also, Julia is a consistent inventor, developing new and unique educational styles and practices while sharing her passion and love with all kids for better and easier education.

In the end, Julia Brickman educates teachers and professors on how to create digital courses, blended-learning and hybrid-learning models, and similar, making the students’ lives better and joyful.