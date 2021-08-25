.

–Accuses Gov of taking the cheapest, lowest route by playing ethnic politics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Presidency yesterday accused Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State of taking the cheapest and lowest route by playing ethnic politics that causes deaths of innocent Nigerians.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, described the Benue State Governor as an unstable character that should not be entrusted with the office of a governor.

The Presidency’s statement was a reaction to the governor’s comments when he (Ortom) appeared on Channels television programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, where he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of having a fulanization agenda.

The governor, who claimed that he has been banned from going to the State House, also accused the President of nepotism, alleging that the administration at the centre favours only the Muslim and the Fulani ethnic group from the north.

He also accused President Buhari of attempting to impose open grazing to Benue State, while he (Buhari) had approved about N6.2 billion for ranching in his home state of Katsina.

However, the Presidency in its reaction to the allegations said, “Governor Samuel Ortom has few political principles. We can see this from the fact that he has changed political parties five times during his undistinguished career.

“Every time he feels the wind may be blowing in a certain direction, he follows it.

“Unfortunately, for the good citizens of Benue State, the most dangerous direction he blows in today is that of sectarianism and ethnicity.

“In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“Specifically, Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.

“As was the case in Rwanda where the then Hutu leaders of the country incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a “secret Tutsi agenda” over the Hutu, Ortom claims there is a “secret Fulanization agenda” over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria. This is a copy of the language of Hutu Power – which falsely, and intentionally, accused the Rwandan Tutsi of plans to dominate the country.

“This wicked talk is aimed at giving cover to his so-called “policy” on the Ranches Establishment Law – which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law – intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others.

“These are not the actions of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

“For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country.

“The good, and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria