There is palpable fear and unease among Imo residents over the activities of some staff of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) and the Imo State Waste Management Agency (ISWAMA), which they noted have continued to threaten peace and security in the state, as well as the health of Imolites.

Describing the action of the government workers as condemnable and unacceptable, the residents called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately intervene to remedy the ugly situation.

Aside from the allegations of harassment and extortion of businesses and shop owners levelled against the staff of the OCDA, the residents say the task force now serves as a cover for sellers of drugs and other hard substances, thereby making the state a den of criminals, posing severe security and safety threat to women, children and the entire Imolites.

Also, Imo State Waste Management Agency (ISWAMA), which was created from the now disbanded Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), has allegedly reneged on its duties of keeping the state clean and free from debris, thereby allowing residents to suffocate with refuse stench, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “it appears that OCDA officials are not only compromised but also in a tango that can best be described as a syndicate with roadside vendors.”

He noted: “It is no longer news that officials of the OCDA, majorly field workers, have become lords in Imo State, extorting and harassing Imo residents against the projection and vision of our amiable Governor.

“The workers who are supposed to make and formulate building regulations and bye-laws which should be subject to the approval of the Ministry, and also see to it that building plans are duly submitted to the Authority, have unfortunately now turned around to collect money from these roadside vendors which automatically makes the OCDA lose the audacity to apprehend defaulters or clear them off the road, while the ISWAMA, on the other hand, is not living fully to expectation.”

He added: “The largest empty land along the popular 40/40 axis, in the Owerri metropolis, is now been occupied by some owners who claim to be into the sales of provision as a mere decoy but are originally dealers and sellers of hard substances and drugs. The place is now a den for criminals to operate in the capital city and similar of such locations are replicated across the state; all thanks to the OCDA.”

Another resident, Emeka Uwaegbu while charging the Governor to rein in on the agencies to stop the criminal activities stated: “Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, as a matter of urgency must call on the heads of ENTRACO, OCDA and ISWAMA who may be unaware of these happenings to summon and investigate activities of their workers on the field who by their conduct sabotage the effort being put in place to make these agencies function properly and carry out their operations smoothly.

“The governor must rapidly respond to ensure the restoration of peace and security, as well as the fast-fading glory of Imo state.”