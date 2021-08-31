At the brunch Mo’ Mums were treated to a day of good food, laughs and great company.

The event was held at the Sojourner Hotel in Ikeja with a select number of attendees.



Molfix brand ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello kicked off the event with a welcome speech where she talked about being a parent in modern times “I love days like this when as mums we can take the day off and let our hair down.



I’m happy that the brand is not only thinking about our baby’s happiness but ours as well. By curating this experience, we get to unwind and bond with other parents, learning a thing or two from each other”.



Also, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo, an award-winning child nutrition advocate and author dropped a few gems during a Q&A session she anchored.

“Parents need to take the nutrition of their children seriously to ensure they are consuming the right amount of nutrients required for healthy child development.” she said.



Attendees also participated in fun activities and games. The Facebook live stream hosted by mum and lifestyle influencer, Hauwa Indimi, giving opportunity to individuals online to participate and win prizes.



Concluding the event, the Brand Manager of Molfix Nigeria, Dolapo Shoneye presented guests with curated gift bags and certificates.