…Says it was like a dream

…Nobody has been rescued yet

By Peter Okutu

A mini bus, which reportedly left Abakaliki for Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State with some passengers, Saturday, plunged into an abandoned mining pit located at Enyigba-Izzi community of the state.

It was gathered that the driver lost control of the bus at Enyigba community where the bus plunged into the mining pit filled with water.

An eyewitness, Pastor Akachukwu Offia, said: “Driving from Abakaliki, a short distance from Royal Salt Mining Company some minutes ago, I observed a white car driving along the same direction. And suddenly, the car fell into one of the mining pits full of water and very close to the road. It was like a dream to me while I followed the car a little distance from behind.

“I quickly stopped other vehicles from both sides to observe the true position of the accident and while we observed more closely, we discovered much wave of the water due to the fall but could not sight the car nor the passengers.

“I quickly rushed with another private car owner to the Royal Salt Company to report the accident and seek urgent rescue but the rest were more of protocols, which could not render an immediate help.

“Who were the passengers in the car? Whose relatives were they? How could we rescue their dead bodies after about 40 minutes of no immediate solution. And when shall that particular pit and others close by be covered with earth? I was shocked and also wept at the ugly sight. May the Lord repose their souls, Amen.”

Vanguard gathered that a combined efforts of the Police (I and A Division, state Police PPRO), Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; Neighborhood Watch, Chairmen of Ikwo and Abakaliki LGAs, Oferekpe divers and hundreds of sympathisers could not rescue the victims.

All efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Ebonyi police command, DSP Loveth Odah, for confirmation at press time proved abortive.

Vanguard News Nigeria