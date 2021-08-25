How I rose to prominence in my music career — Onanome

A Nigerian singer, vocalist, and songwriter, Onanome Fortune Augustine, has encouraged the rising stars to take advantage of opportunities around them which may be the turning point needed to launch them to stardom.

The Delta State-born music sensation popularly called Onanome, said it was such an opportunity she took up in 2014 that fetched her a spot as a background vocalist for the MTN Project Fame West Africa, a trek that led her to take up roles as a backup vocalist for admirable musicians such as Darey Art Alade, which made it a turning point for her music career.

It was during this period Onanome said she got involved with some well-known Lagos-based musical bands like Adrenaline Entertainment; Salt Of The Earth Band and the Eboni Band.

Onanome, who described herself as a Soul & Afro Beat artiste, vocalist and songwriter, said she first captured the public’s eye as a vocalist in 2018 in her first single titled “Runaway,” and she later released another single, (dance all track) titled “Sweet Things” February 14, 2019.

“I have also been featured in several songs where I have proven that singing is not just an ability, it is innate,” Onanome said, informing that she flew swimmingly on every instrumental produced by Dopeness, featuring rap artiste, Mauricester, and had also collaborated on the tribute song to the late Nigerian producer Dan Foster, where she featured alongside several other talented Nigerian artistes.

Born 25th of April in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, as the last of a family of three, Onanome whose both parents originated from Delta State, making her a full-blooded Deltan, started her Senior Secondary School education at Ogbe Secondary School in Warri Delta State.

As a young girl, Onanome said she found music exciting and sang her way to school almost every day, and today, to her, music is more than just a means of livelihood, “it has been the source of life itself as I feel elated and in travels dimensions whenever I sing,” Onanome said.

Upon her graduation from Our Savior Institute of Science, Agriculture & Technology commonly called OSISATECH Polytechnic Enugu, Enugu State, where she studied Mass Communication, Onanome, said she has been active on the music scene having spent a few years honing her talent, and has finally registered her own life band called Dsupreme Band.

In 2018, she was featured in a Broadway Stage Musical named “Kakadu The Musical,” where she performed as the lead vocalist at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and recently in South Africa, at the Nelson Mandela Theatre Jo’burg.

“My talent as a songwriter, soul, Afro Beat and vocalist began to bud in Lagos, Nigeria, out of which my freshman single, “Runaway” arose. I have since produced several others.

“In 2020, I was featured in a song titled “Badman,” where I flaunted my aptitude towards music. Same year, I featured in a tribute song to the late Nigerian producer Dan Foster, while in 2018, I released my second single titled “Sweet Things,”‘ Onanome said.

Also in 2018, the Nigerian music sensation was featured in a Broadway Stage Musical Named “Kakadu The Musical.” It was there she performed as The lead vocalist at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Onanome, she “thrills the crowd with charisma and vocal bravado, infusing R&B, soul, and gospel into traditional reggae grooves, spreading peace through voice.”

Her memorable events include her live performance at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland and in South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Theatre Jo’burg.

She said about herself and her band: “Onanome and her impressive all-star band called Dsupreme Band really embodied the spirit of their listeners at every live performance; conscious music artistes and projects representing influences from all corners of the globe, simmering together on a common ground and bubbling over with all-goodness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria