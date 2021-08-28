Edo-state born Fashion Entrepreneur,

Eghosa Agbonifo has shared his experience of how he grew from selling second hand clothes popularly called Okrika to becoming a fashion entrepreneur and a student of Paris School of Business.

Agbonifo said at a young age, life was hard for him, having to struggle through every point. Adding that despite the challenges, he believed in himself and didn’t give up.

While sharing his experience he said,

“What I did was, I outlined some goals and worked towards it. Then I set out to be in the fashion business. Without having much capital, I started selling used clothes – ‘okrika.’ I buy them and then sell in Benin City.

“I usually shuttled Benin City in Edo State to Cotonou, Benin Republic, and sometimes Togo. It was a very daunting task. I was resilient I kept pushing hard and getting clients.

“Thereafter, I expanded the business from selling okrika, I moved up to selling designers clothes. Though getting clients wasn’t easy too, but I ensured I get the best clothes, deliver to customers and maintain the relationships.”

Speaking on his success story, he said, “over the years, I have developed good marketing techniques to increase my customer base, using social media, especially Instagram to my advantage.

“Today, I have secured admission to Paris School of Business for a Masters degree in Luxury and Fashion Management, being one of the world’s prestigious school of business.

“I no longer sell used clothes (okrika) but rather a major distributor of global brands like Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, etc and I look forward to birthing my own fashion brand some day.

While encouraging young entrepreneurs, Agbonifo said despite the challenges in life and business, never give up.

“Keep pushing, keep pressing, and never say never. I want to use my story from selling okrika to the Paris School of Business to encourage many young Nigerians. Even though I still have many more things to accomplish, it is not over until I WIN.”