How I got inspiration to my hit single, WOSH ― Cassidy Bryan

Nigerian rapper, Cassidy Bryan has revealed the inspiration behind his hit song “WOSH”

He said it’s actually a motivation; “when I heard the beat, at first, I looked at the mood I was at despite the ups and down around me, I still say I was living a good life, breathing freely waking up every day is such an underrated blessing in life.

“So I thought it should be this cool all the way then I knew it would be something everyone would relate to that’s how I decided to come up with the song WOSH “grab that bag we need that treasure.”

Speaking during a chat with newsmen, The Bayelsa State-born singer also spoke on sponsoring his own individual label (95 Gang) entertainment.

Pius Bryan Thomas popularly known as Cassidy Bryan grew up in the northern part of Nigeria.

He said “growing up in north influenced my musical career, I have a unique voice. While growing up, I saw a lot of young guys in the hood who sang and rap, seeing all this I felted motivated a lot.”

Speaking on his family and education background Bryan revealed that he is from Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State, “I was born in Benue State where I lived my early life, primary, secondary and university education in Benue State.

“I’m the second in a family of nine, I started creating music at a young age, I listened to a lot of songs on YouTube, music channels and would freestyle where any time

“I was planning to become an entrepreneur if I wasn’t doing music.

“The video to my first official single, Wosh was shot by Jayknows visuals.”

