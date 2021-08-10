How Fela, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, others inspire my music ― Vstar Ma

Vstar Ma

Adewumi Victor Moses popularly known as VSTAR MA, is a Nigeria Singer, Songwriter and Music Producer.

His music style has made him special and unique in his Afrobeats melody, and other genres of music, he was born on the 3rd of February 1999 and raised in Ore, Ondo State, Nigeria.

VSTAR MA hopes to emulate and probably surpass the achievements of Nigerian music legends like Fela, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and the rest and one day win the best international art in the Grammy awards and bring a new generation to the music industry.

VSTAR MA discovering his passion and gift for music at the age of 11 before he started recording music in 2015.

He owns ‘Grace Boy Records’ a record label that he created and licensed his music under. VSTAR MA versatility, ingenuity, and creativity have stood him out, as he does Afrobeat, R&B, dancehall, trap and other genres of music, he set to release his debut Gospel EP title ‘God Only’ in Sept 2021 he also talked about his debut studio Album in a short online interview that it is scheduled to drop next year (2022) .

He is looking to bless the ears of millions of music lovers in different parts of the world with more of his music yet thought-provoking lyrics delivered on a captivating beat.

