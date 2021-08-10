A 39-year-old housewife, Hannatu Umar, on Tuesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, to caution her husband, Abdullahi Umar, against borrowing, and frequently insulting her in the presence of their children.

The complainant, a resident of Rigasa area, also prayed the court to caution her husband against being irresponsible, and to provide food, good shelter and clothing for her and their children.

“He always embarrass me and the children by borrowing money and refusing to pay back, which results to people coming to our to insult and harass him in the presence of our children.

” I have been the one paying rent for the past three years; I really want him to change for the sake of our children.

But if he is not ready to change, then it will mean our marriage has to end, “she said.

On his part, the defendant said not all what she said was true, but he apologized, adding that he still loves his wife.

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said a woman who wants her husband to change from his bad behaviour would not lie, as she was fighting to save her marriage.

He urged the defendant to be of good character and be a responsible husband and father.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 10 for the complainant to report whether her husband’s attitude has changed for the better.

