By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

House, Shop, belonging to a mother of nine children, Chibuzor Enyioha, have been submerged by flood at Amuzari Market square, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Vanguard visited the Amuzari community, where the woman and her children were seen looking helpless including many others affected by the flood.

Mrs Enyioha, who sells fried Akara and Yam said their belongings have been damaged three times since this year and that they have no other place to go to and no money to relocate out of the floods prone areas.

According to her, “This is the third time this flood is destroying our shops and house including our belongings, one bag of beans and 50 tubers of yams that I bought for business were all destroyed by the flood. What I do to feed my families, my source of income has been damaged.”

Apart from this, a bread bakery business, owned by Bernard Ezebuike, was completely drowned by the ravaging flood, forcing him to abandon his business, and “displaced over 18 persons from the community that were employed in the bakery industry. He told Vanguard that “my vehicle that we use to transport bread to different locations within and outside the Amuzari community has been destroyed by the flood.”

Also, Mrs Augustina Nwaozuzu was not spared by the dreaded flood, as her shop was damaged. She lost her generator, refrigerator and Motorcycle to the flood.

Mrs Nwaozuzu said to Vanguard, “We have been suffering this for a long time but the one of this year is putting us in more hardship. I have lost my generator, motorcyclist, refrigerator and so many other properties.”

Some top community stakeholders from Isiala Mbano Local Government, among them, Chief Chikwem Onuoha, was of the view that the affected communities have been making community efforts to rescue themselves from the ravaging flood

According to him, “They have continued to spend well over N5 million on their own trying to lessen the effect of the flood. I am not happy despite the many efforts they have faced more threats from the flood. We are calling on the Federal and State Government to come to the rescue of our people in the Amuzari community.”

Adding his voice, another community leader of Amuzari, Ozo Collins Anoro, said: “We don’t sleep in the night anytime it rains you hear people crying for help and when you come out you see that their houses have been flooded and properties destroyed. We have continued to call on the government, top stakeholders of our community to come to our help; we are dying gradually because of this flood.”

Mother of 9 children, seating helplessly after a flood destroyed her place of business at Amuzari Market Square in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

