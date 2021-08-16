After the huge success from the first show, Ghanaian CEO, entrepreneur and Hollywood actor Derrick Ashong has been influenced to host another edition of ‘Take Back The Mic’ (TBTM).

The well packed entertaining show allows consumers, who are the actual curators of culture, to determine what’s “Hot” by measuring and rewarding their engagement with content from other up-and-coming artists, rappers and actors-something no other platform does today.

The winners from the last episode includes: the Nigerian MC, Fecko, and Rwandan graffiti artist, Muntu621, and filmmaker ChiChi Nwoko of Nigeria.

According to the founder, A-list actor and innovator, Derrick Ashong who also doubles as CEO AMP Global Technologies, noted that the success from the first edition fueled the passion to organise a second season.

“We are determined and committed to help entertainers from Africa connect with the Global world. TBTM launching impacted many lives. The encouraging comments and successful reception from fans motivated us to host another one”, he said.

Mr Ashong added that the registration for the second edition is currently on-going and closing on 22nd August, 2021. He stressed the need for content creators across Africa to download the “Take back the mic app” and register as this year’s edition promise to be totally amazing with extra benefits for the winners.

Us-based music director and founder Aflik Tv, Mr Akeju revealed his excitement partnering with the brand while also making promises to promote the show across digital platforms.