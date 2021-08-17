HiFL 2021: UNIMAID Desert Warriors confront UAM Tillers in Q-finals

The University of Maiduguri Football team, UNIMAID Desert Warriors will attempt to qualify for the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Super Four for the first time when they confront the UAM Tillers from the University of Markurdi in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

Winner of the maiden edition of the league, UAM Tillers defeated the ABU Nobles in both legs to qualify on a 4-2 goals aggregate. The Tillers needed a 93rd-minute goal from Joseph Clement to seal the win as a second goal from the Nobles in Markurdi would have pushed the game into an extra time.

The Desert Warriors had earlier qualified in the same manner defeating the BUK Stallions in both legs on a 5-3 goals aggregate.

In Ilorin, UNILORIN Warriors wrapped their qualification to the quarter-finals when they defeated KSU Steelers by a lone goal scored by Fashanu Michael in the 78th minute. An extra-time was almost looming at the centre before Fashanu, who also scored the equalizer in Kogi, capitalized on a counter-attack following KSU Steelers failed attempt at goal.

The game between UNN Lions and the IAUE Minders in Enugu ended 1-0 in favour of the Lions. The Minders who were playing away put up a strong resistance but could not foil the Lions attack which resulted in a goal scored by Ifeanyi Alex in the 60th minute. In Lagos, the UNILAG Marines qualified with a 3-0 aggregate win over the FUTA Tigers.

In his reaction, Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports, Mr Goodness Onyejiaku acknowledged the support of sponsors and partners that have continued to give Nigerian youths greater opportunities to excel in both academics and other recreational activities.

