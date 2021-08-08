Hermes Mansour is no stranger to success or to the tourism industry in Dubai. He co-owns a supercar rental fleet in Dubai and is actively working on expanding into other areas of tourism. He shares his insights into Dubai’s tourism sector and its potential for the future.

Hermes and his brother launched their supercar rental service in 2018, and it has already seen great success. This is largely due to the tourism industry in Dubai, which Hermes anticipates will continue to grow. When talking about his goals in Dubai, Hermes explains that “The money is there from the tourism industry.” According to Hermes, the tourism industry in Dubai “allows me to craft a lifestyle of fun and excitement around serious business and stability.”

Hermes Mansour describes his plans for the future in the city. He says, “After working with my brother on the supercar rental business, and the success we enjoyed, luxury watercraft was an obvious next step.” Specifically, Hermes will be expanding into luxury super-yachts and super-skis.

This new “arm” of the company will have several functions. People will be able to rent the super-yachts and super-skis for experiences, events, and charters. Hermes explains that the expansion into luxury watercraft is the natural progression from the luxury cars’ success. He also explains more details of their plan. The luxury watercraft will be joined by “more staff, a bigger fleet, and offering more event-style experiences to our client base.”

While Hermes Mansour is incredibly successful in Dubai’s tourism industry and seems poised to grow his business in the sector even more, that is not his only success. Hermes is also an actor. His first major appearance was on “Underbelly: The Golden Mile” from Channel Nine in his native Australia. He has since had other roles and aspires to make a career on “the silver screen with the best talents in the world.” Throughout his dual careers in acting and as an entrepreneur, Hermes has also learned how to balance various commitments.

Hermes Mansour is a successful entrepreneur who already takes advantage of the booming tourism industry in Dubai. Based on his success so far and his predictions for the future of the industry in Dubai, he has plans to expand. He will even be moving to Dubai to oversee this latest business expansion.