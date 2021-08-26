Heavy rainfall prediction: Lagos directs residents of low lying areas to relocate

Reassures residents of adequate containment measures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos first rain

Lagos State Government has directed residents of low-lying areas, especially those in the river banks to relocate in view of the heavy rainfall and attendant flash flooding prediction by Nigerian Meteorology Services, NIMET, in the state.

The state government, however, reassured residents that irrespective of the new rainfall advisory issued by NIMET on flash flooding, adequate measures have been put in place to contain any eventuality.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, made the remarks on Alausa, Ikeja, while addressing the media on the preparedness for heavy rainfalls which resume in September and the release of water from the Oyan Dam.

Bello said the capacity of primary and secondary drains have been enhanced through consistent cleaning and clearing to contain run-offs.

According to him, “A practical demonstration of our preparedness was the over 10 hours rainfall experienced in Lagos on July 19 which resulted into flooding that submerged some houses and vehicles especially in Marina but which had disappeared the next morning, which was some eight to 10 hours after.”

Bello explained that the same level of preparedness is what the state has in store for the advisory by the management of Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on the release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.

He assured that the Lagos State would maintain the long-established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority which has ensured the steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream communities.

Bello continued: “We are stepping up the dredging and cleaning of all our channels and would also use the opportunity to once again put the residents of low-lying areas to be alert to be ready to move when the rain of unusual intensity falls.”

He identified residents of areas especially those in the river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri among others to be on the alert.

“All residents of the listed areas must be at alert to relocate to higher grounds to save their lives and properties when water is released by Oyan Dam authorities. For such people, they can always return to their abode when the water subsides.

“Let me give an assurance to all residents that the proactive stance of the Ministry has always been “Be ready always”. We have always treated the 9 months of March to November as peak months of rainfall in our preparations. That is why we can never be caught napping,” Bello assured.

He stated further that one major contributory factor to possible flooding is the rise in sea level due to the coastal nature of the State, saying that this has always posed risks to the State anytime there is a high tidal movement which may “lock-up” the discharge points of the drainage channels and until it recedes, there can be no discharge.

“Such occurrences, also cause backflows, resulting in flooding. But as soon as the Lagoon recedes, all the generated stormwater run-off will immediately discharge and our roads will be free of a flash flood, “ he explained.

While appealing to residents to report cases of drainage blockages, dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorised places, Bello implored the people to continue to complement efforts of the state government through regular clearing of drains in their frontages.

He urged the public to desist from patronizing cart pushers as they are responsible for dumping waste into canals in the night after collecting money from residents for rendering services to them.

Bello said the State Government recently commissioned 102 trucks and 100 dino bins so that PSP operators can serve residents in all Local Government Areas, LGAs and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, better, adding that residents are free to report PSP operators in their areas when they perform below expectation.

He stated that the government is working on a “Plastic Waste Policy” as plastics and styrofoam have become a major problem and as such government would find a way in reducing the use in order to reduce the use and control its prevalence.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde in his contribution implored residents to support government effort through regular cleaning of the drainages in front of their houses.

He said the state government is not unmindful of its statutory duties at any point in time.

