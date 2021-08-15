.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said that healthcare remained a fundamental human right and essential investment.

Dr Mimiko said this when he received an ‘individual achiever’ award from the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) in Abuja.

The former governor whose eight-year tenure as governor witnessed unprecedented achievements in the health sector said every leading voice in the country must advocate healthcare for all.

According to him “no one should have to lose his/her life due to lack of funds to access care.

“You don’t really know you are poor until you need to come up with the money to save your life and you can’t raise it.

“The truth of the matter is that we must recognize and work towards health as a fundamental right.”

The former governor said as he dedicated the award to his team whom he said helped drive his vision in making Ondo, the best-run state in Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of AGPMPN Dr Iyke Odo, said the association organized the award ceremony as part of events marking its centenary anniversary, and to honour individuals, groups and organizations who have contributed positively to the health sector in Nigeria.

Odo recalled his visit to Ondo state and how Mimiko was loved by the people for emplacing impactful and pro-masses programmes, projects and policies in the health sector.

He said that Dr Mimiko was given the award specifically for his unrivalled interventions in maternal and child health, through the award-winning Abiye, Agbebiye and Orirewa programmes that have become templates for reducing infant and maternal mortality across the world.

The former governor was also decorated for his effort at reducing lives lost to road accidents through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and for establishing the first specialized University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED in Ondo.

Also honoured at the event were Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), Chief Kessington Adebutu, MD/CEO DESOPADEC, Hon. Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu, who was President Jonathan’s Health Minister and Dr Ifeanyi Okoye, MD/CEO, JUHEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others.