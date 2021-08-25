By Temisan Amoye

Star forward Harry Kane has confirmed that he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur following a long-drawn transfer saga with Man City.

The England captain revealed his decision in a tweet on Wednesday.

Kane has strongly been linked with the Premier League champions Man City, with reports of Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy rejecting at least one bid from the Cityzens

The 2020-21 PL Golden Boot winner who is under contract until June 2024, was angling for a move, after admitting to having come to a crossroads in his career. Kane has never won a trophy with Spurs since making his first appearance in the 2014-15 season, and that could have been a factor in his desire to move to Man City.

Kane tweeted: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he said.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS”.

Kane was not included in Tottenham’s squad for their first two games of the season as the speculation persisted, but he returned as a second-half substitute in Spurs Sunday win over Wolves.

His decision to stay will serve as a huge boost to Spurs as a whole, as he has been vital to Spurs fortunes in the league, going on to win the PL Golden Boot on three occasions. Only Thierry Henry has more with four.

Spurs boss, Nuno hailed Kane’s decision saying: “Great news. Fantastic news. I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.

“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”

