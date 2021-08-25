By Gabriel Ewepu

ALL is set ahead of commemorating the United Nations International Peace Day holding on Sept 21, as Senator Istifanaus Dung Gyang , RT. Hon. Godwin Elumelu , High Chief Peter Esievo, others including Barry Rassin, Former RI President Bahamas, MP Helen Grant, Former Minister for Women & Justice UK, Amb. Dr. Josephine Ojiembo, and others are to receive ‘2021 Prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’ in Istanbul, Turkey.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the award Committee and the Executive Director of Excellence One UK, Dr Salinder Supri, while explaining about the award and what and who to be expected at the commemoration of the United Nations International Peace Day on Sept 21 in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Supri, the ‘2021 Prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’ is expected to be the biggest of influential personalities around the world that would celebrate people and organisations who have done exceptionally well in promoting peace and humanitarian activities.

He further explained that the 2021 Global Peace and Humanitarian Award side event will hold in Istanbul Turkey and will have diplomatic and bilaterals relations on a round table discussion with top government representatives, policy makers, while also bringing in business top executives , CEOs, manufacturers, Importers and exporters to strengthen business and investment opportunities. It will also promote top business relations with leading business companies from around the World.

“Some of the awardees confirmed during the session in Nairobi Kenya from Nigeria are Senator Istifanaus Dung Gyang , RT. Hon. Godwin Elumelu , High Chief Peter Esievo, others from around the world are Barry Rassin Former RI. President Bahamas, MP Helen Grant. Former Minister for Women & Justice UK, Amb. Dr. Josepine Ojiembo, and among others”, he said.

However, arriving at the decision to honour the selected awardees with the ‘2021 Prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’ based on their contributions, efforts made and commitment to global peace and humanitarian services rendered, some leading international civil society organisations(NGOs) Excellence One UK, Rotary Club International and Global Peace Networks have held a special session for humanity to mark this year’s World Humanitarian Day in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event which focused on highlighting the activities of humanitarian workers, philanthropists, peace makers who have dedicated their lives, time and finance in assisting victims of conflicts and disasters around the world was held on19th of August.

This special session also put forward the names for nominations, review and confirmation for the upcoming 2021 prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award in commemorating the United Nations International Peace Day sept 21 in Istanbul Turkey.