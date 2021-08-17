…Lalong meets head of security agencies as hoodlums kill 7 in Jos

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Kingsley Omonobi, Bashir Bello & Marie-Therese Nanlong

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits Sunday night attacked the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing three persons, including a policeman and abducting 15 students, a teacher, his wife and two children.

The Deputy Registrar of the college, Aliyu Bakura, who confirmed the development, informed that: “Last Sunday night around 10pm they entered and opened fire and took away 15 students and a teacher and his wife and two children.”

Also speaking, Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, said: “The bandits who were in large number came to the school at about midnight with intent to abduct large number of students and staff but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time. Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and four staff were abducted by the bandits.

“The Police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examined before being reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police, Ayuba N. Elkana accompanied by strategic and tactical Commanders visited Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, following attack by armed bandits at the school.

“The Commissioner of Police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the Police Command in Collaboration with other security agencies, especially the Military are employing various search and rescue strategies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

“The CP further went round the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement be provided against further invasion. The Provost of the school while briefing the Commissioner of Police commended the resilience of the Police operatives for standing their ground despite the abduction of 15 students and four staff.”

7 killed in Jos

Meanwhile, Heads of security agencies in Plateau State on Sunday, briefed Governor Simon Lalong on the security situation in the state and the level of implementation of the curfew imposed on three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa.

The heads of the security agencies present at the closed-door meeting with the governor included the Commander, Operation Safe Haven and GOC, 3 Division, Commissioner of Police, Airforce Commander, and State Director, Department of State Service, DSS.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka who spoke with newsmen after the meeting, said the various heads of security agencies briefed the governor on the security situation.

He said the imposition of the 24-hour curfew in Jos North from Sunday had curtailed the spread of violence in the Jos metropolis where seven persons were killed.

According to him, a total of 36 persons from Saturday’s attack were rescued unhurt and in good condition.

Egbuka also addressed the controversy over those behind the attacks saying: “These are miscreants and hoodlums who want to take advantage of the situation to cause trouble and loot. This is not the first time it has happened.”

Meantime, despite the curfew, residents in the flashpoint areas in Jos have continued to live in fear as there were reported killings on Sunday.

Also, residents in Nassarawa Gwong, Yan-Trailer, Dutse-Uku, Tina junction among other surrounding communities were apprehensive over the tense situation.

Police arrest 13 more suspects

As part of ongoing efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following Saturday’s killing of 22 travelers in Plateau State, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has deployed a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two Units of Police Mobile Force, PMF, and two Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, to the state.

A statement by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said: “The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that 13 more suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33. He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country. “Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team (PIT), DIG Sanusi Lemu is already on ground in Plateau, coordinating Police investigative, operational and peace-building response.”

NLC condemns killing

Also, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has condemned the murder of 22 travelers in Jos, Plateau State, saying “the incident is another jolt that we are steadily losing our humanity.”

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, lamented that there was no gainsaying the fact that Nigerians were living in dangerous times, urging the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly crime.

According to the statement “The NLC condemns the murder of 22 travelers in Jos, Plateau State. The travelers were commuting between Bauchi State and Akure in Ondo State.This incident further highlights the deteriorating security situation in our country. There is no gainsaying the fact that we are really living in dangerous times in Nigeria.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims of this heinous crime and we pray for repose on the souls of the faithful departed. Whatever is the motivation for the barbaric and atrocious murder of these 22 innocent travellers is totally unacceptable and condemnable. This incident is another jolt that we are steadily losing our humanity. We are horrified at such desecration of the sanctity of lives.

“We urge the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and ensure their diligent prosecution in our courts. Furthermore, we urge government to increase security surveillance and patrol on our various highways. Response time to emergency security situations should also be significantly improved. The abduction and subsequent killing of 22 persons could not have happened in a flash.

“We also call for improvement on security intelligence. Criminals who perpetrate these kinds of crimes live among us. Government must work more closely with citizens and citizens groups including leadership structures at the grassroots to smoke out groups manifesting violent tendencies long before they strike and inflict maximum pain. The run of incessant killings in Nigeria must be brought to an end now.”

Protest over killing in Katsina

Similarly, angry youths in Yantumaki, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, yesterday barricaded the Katsina- Funtua Highway protesting the killing of two residents by bandits in the wee hours of Monday.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed Amarawa village in Yantumaki area, killing the two persons, injuring several others.

The bandits were said to have also razed houses and rustled domestic animals during the attacks.

The killing triggered protest by the angry youths who barricaded the highways by setting bonfire to express their anger over unending killings in the area.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said the police were on top of the situation.

He said: ”We woke up this morning (yesterday) with a report of protest by some youths at Yankara area because of bandits’ attack at Amarawa village where two villagers were killed by the hoodlums.”

