•Demand N50m ransom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Unknown gunmen, Friday evening, killed the guest of a former lawmaker in Ekiti State, Hon. Olusegun Erinle, abducted his wife and daughter, and took them away.

The victim was said to be travelling with the wife and daughter in a Lexus 330 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Ewu-Ayetoro-Ekiti Road in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State after attending the final burial ceremony of the mother of the former lawmaker in Ewu Ekiti, when the gunmen rained bullets on his vehicle.

Sources said there were five occupants in the vehicle, but the police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the occupants of the ill fated vehicle were three.

It was gathered that the guest and his family were returning to their base when they were waylaid by bandits.

Confirming the incident, Abutu added that sympathizers could not do much to save the victim, as he died on the spot.

“The report we got was that the family was traveling along that route and suddenly some suspected gunmen fired gunshots at them, killing the husband and took away the wife and daughter.

“The police have mobilised to the spot and combing surrounding forests with other agencies like the Amotekun Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, hunters and vigilance group.

Meanwhile, Erinle said the kidnappers had established contact and demanding ransom of N50m to free the victims.

The former lawmaker explained that a motorcyclist suspected to have been monitoring the movement of the victims particularly at the hotel where they lodged had been arrested and handed over to the police.

Abutu, in a telephone interview, confirmed the arrest of the suspected informant, saying he was undergoing interrogation.