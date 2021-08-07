By Emmanuel Iheaka

Gunmen on Thursday night attacked Orsu police station in Imo State, setting it ablaze.

While a source in the area told Saturday Vanguard that about three police men lost their lives to the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam in a statement rather said the force killed three of the gunmen and lost an inspector.

Abattam said the police succeeded in repelling the rest of the gunmen and recovered arms from them.

He stated that the attackers threw explosive and petrol bombs on the roof of the station, resulting in fire outbreak that destroyed the roof and cars parked in the premises.

“On 5/8/2021 at about 2135 hours, armed bandits, in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Orsu Police station damaging the roof and causing fire outbreak in the station which spread and affected some of the vehicles parked at the parking lot. The command’s tactical teams on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel. And due to the superior fire power of the police, the bandits were subdued.

“Three of the gunmen were neutralized and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack.

“Meanwhile, the command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the escaped gunmen and to report to the nearest police station any person seen with or treating bullet wounds. Also hospitals are advised to ensure that they report any person who comes to them for treatment of bullet wounds”, the statement reads.

vanguardngr.comard News Nigeria