By Chinonso Alozie

A police officer and four oil workers were reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected gunmen in Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, while an unspecified number of persons sustained gunshot injuries.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, who confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri, yesterday, said: “Four workers were killed in the attack including a police officer with them. Also, others sustained gunshots injuries.”

However, the police said they have commenced investigation into the killings and no arrest made for now.

Sources within the community, who spoke to Vanguard, said there have been attacks on oil facilities in the oil communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the State, for the past four months. They blamed it on a dreaded criminal group.

“They have a gang in our oil communities that have been disturbing us, terrorising our people and creating tension. They are also the ones doing these kidnappings that you hear almost monthly,” the sources said.