Zamfara Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of the father and step mother of Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident in Gusau, said: “The unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and kidnapped the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons.

“The command has deployed security personnel to rescue the abducted persons.”

Meanwhile, Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru-Kaura, has said the Assembly would react officially to the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria