…Woman, daughter regain freedom, 5 days after kidnappers killed husband

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ex-councillor in Zamfara State, Mr Babangida Ibrahim’s wife and his seven-month-old son were in the early hours of yesterday abducted from their home in Damba, Gusau, the state capital.

Confirming the development, Zamfara State police command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said the ex-councillor was left with a gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said: “The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, has directed thorough investigation of the matter to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, a woman and her daughter kidnapped by some suspected gunmen in Ekiti have regained freedom from the kidnappers’ den, after spending five days in captivity.

The woman was travelling from Lagos to Ekiti in the company of her husband and daughter for a burial ceremony last Friday when their vehicle was attacked by the kidnappers along Ayetoro-Ewu Ekiti road.

The vehicle was said to have swerved off the road immediately the man was hit by bullets that killed him and the bandits made away with the woman and her daughter.

The abductors also freed six others, who were kidnapped at Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, while four persons were still being held hostage by captors.

A source confided in newsmen in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, that they were freed at a forest located at Ikun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state Tuesday evening.

The source said each of the abductees paid a huge sum as ransom, which he didn’t disclose, to regain freedom.

He said: “They all paid ransom under strict instruction that they should put the money inside polythene bags. They were released at a forest in Ikun Ekiti.

“Those who took the money to them only trekked for a few minutes into the forest before getting them. They were said to have threatened those who brought the money with guns.”

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said eight persons were rescued from the gunmen.

Abutu stated that they were rescued through combined efforts of the police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters after giving the bandits a hot chase into the forest.

