By Solomon Nwoke

Nigerian football will soon experience a big turnaround as the Gulf United Football Club of Dubai and United Kingdom (UK) academy Scouts are here to recruit abundant raw soccer talents for further grooming.

The three-day project which started at the weekend at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) playground Lagos ragged ‘Play And Study’ is targeted at male soccer talents between the ages of 16 and 20 years with excellent grades in their secondary school certificate of West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Speaking after their first training exercise that had 60 players in attendance accompanied with their parents, the Head Scout and Consultant of Gulf United Football Club Dubai and UK, Nigeria Showcase Scholarship Project, Anyanwu Marcellinus said, “ we are here to get players between the age of 16 and 20 years with a good academic background in terms of a good grade in WAEC, good football skills, and strong parental support. We’ll test the players and get their footage to send it to our partners in the United State of America (USA) and Canada and once the coach certifies them okay, then we negotiate for their scholarship deal between their parents and the school.

“We just finished with the Abuja section last few days and we are here in Lagos for another three days programme. So 60 players in Abuja and 60 in Lagos. In Abuja, we got like 25 players with good educational backgrounds and family support and we hope we will get such or more in Lagos at the end of the day. We can take as much as we can get good players with such skills and talents. We can take an unlimited number because we have partnerships with 250 schools in USA and Canada, but the most important thing is that the players must have a very good grade in WAEC and if he doesn’t it’s going to be pretty difficult”

Continuing, Anyanwu said, the project has been existing for a very long time in the Middle East, Europe and India while this is the first time the project is coming to Nigeria.

“We are here to do something very special that has never been done in Africa before. So Gulf United is giving Nigerians such opportunity to play and study and once the football doesn’t work out, the player can fall back to his education.

He said, “With this, it’s obvious that in the next Four years these players will come back and become better persons in society and in the National Football teams”.

Vanguard News Nigeria