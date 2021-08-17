Guardian’s serial on 'Federalism is the answer, after all': A review essay

By Ladipo Adamolekun

Since October 2020, the Guardian, one of our leading national newspapers, has been publishing a Serial on “Federalism is the answer, after all.” This review essay covers the first 42 parts of the Serial, that is, up to mid-August 2021.

After an overview of the key messages in the Serial, I conclude with a recall of my political credo for Nigeria: “Devolve or Die”.

“Federalism is the answer”: Key messages

As a prelude to the specific messages in the Serial, the fulsome praise for “federalism”/ “true federalism” across the installments includes a broad assertion on its desirability and examples of its “many benefits”.

The desirability of federalism is summarised succinctly as follows: “A federation is best suited for managing diversity … Nigeria’s unity is only feasible on the basis of justice, fairness, and equity. And only federalism can guarantee that…”

Next, the benefits of federalism highlighted in different installments of the Serial include: “federalism will… strengthen democracy and make the country grow economically”; “federalism will be a propeller of peace and development”; “federalism is enabling for rule of law, social justice and development”; and “a truly federal system will encourage innovative responses [to challenges]”. And here is the clincher: ‘‘True federalism’ is a win-win situation for all stakeholders… true federalism, therefore, will help to unleash the hidden or unacknowledged potential of the different states… true federalism is the answer and should prevail.”

Three key messages

Of the significant number of messages in different parts of the Serial, I consider three as the most conducive to making the highlighted “benefits” of federalism achievable: (1) reallocate functions; (ii) reallocate resources; and (3) reflect Federal Character principle in appointments to topmost offices in the public service.

Reallocate functions: The subsidiarity principle is correctly cited in the Serial to underscore its argument for the reallocation of functions. As defined in the Oxford English Dictionary, subsidiarity is “the principle that a central authority should have a subsidiary function, performing only those tasks which cannot be performed at a more local level”.

And relevant good practices in well-functioning federal systems across the continents are cited as examples. The following questions posed in different parts of the Serial point up some examples of functions to be re-allocated:

Item: “Why are governors at the levels of states, units, of the federation chief security officers of the state, yet they lack the constitutional competence, either to appoint the security chiefs within their states or instruct the security formations?”

Item: “… why, for example, should matter within the legislative competence of local government such as bicycle license or local markets require federal police to enforce? Does it resonate with the federal logic?”

Item: Why should it be the National Judicial Council (NJC) that appoints judges for states, in violation of the federal principle?”

Specifically, the “devolution of powers to the federating units” (that is, the existing thirty-six States) advocated in the Serial would involve a significant reduction in the 68 items on the exclusive legislative list in the 1999 Constitution and corresponding additions to the 30 items on the concurrent legislative list to enhance the scope of the competencies of the States and ensure that the central/federal government only performs “those tasks which cannot be performed at a more local level”.

The functions cited include internal security, local governments, primary/secondary education, electricity, railway, and exploitation of mineral resources.

State police: The extensive insecurity in the country that even baffles president Buhari (“Surge in insecurity baffles me – Buhari”, Daily Trust, Jan 28th 2020) is the Serial’s primary justification for the establishment of state police. It is argued repeatedly that Governors, as chief security officers in their respective domains, must have state police for assuring internal security. The point is also made that there is no federal system in the world where the federating units do not control their own policing system. This is complemented with the incontestable assertion that “the right to establish state police is a pre-condition for federalism”.Pointedly, state police is distinguished from the “wrong-headed community policing being designed under a unitary garb”. Unsurprisingly, the “dubious project” has failed to gain traction, notwithstanding its entrenchment in the Police Act 2020.

Significantly, the sub-national security outfits established by State Governors that are mentioned in the Serial – Amotekun in the South West, Ebube Agu in the South East – have proved to be no more than weak substitutes. They lack the fire power which only the Nigerian Police Force are by law allowed to monopolise but which terrorists and bandits access through unknown sources. In these circumstances, the creation of state police advocated in the Serial to ensure effective reduction in the country’s extensive insecurity is imperative. And I would add that this can be accomplished within a couple of months, provided there is the political will in both the legislative and executive arms of government to act.

Other functions: The arguments made with respect to other functions is stated succinctly in one of the Serial’s instalments: “…the current system whereby a state government cannot re-engineer the local units of governments according to the needs and resources of the state; where it will require permission of the central authorities to provide electricity, to build railway; and exploit its resource endowment among other things key to good governance, is unsustainable and a deviation from the federal spirit.” The need to conform with the “federal spirit” is also the argument for both the exclusion of federal government from primary and secondary education and the “decentralisation of the judiciary”. Regarding local governments, constraining federating units to reorganize their local governments by listing them in a national constitution that stipulates federal involvement in any reorganization is a Nigerian invention – a bad practice, that has no parallel in any federal system worldwide. As noted correctly in the Serial: “States or the constituent parts of the country should be allowed to determine the number of local governments that they need and can fund.”

Finally, it is explicitly stated that a full list of the functions to be moved from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list in compliance with the subsidiarity principle can be found in three documents cited in several instalments: the Draft Peoples’ Constitution 2006 produced by the Pro-National Conference Organisations (PRONACO), the report of the 2014 National Political Conference and the report of the El-Rufai-led Committee on True Federalism (2018).

Reallocate Resources: “Fiscal federalism”, “fiscal autonomy”, and “resource control” are used in the Serial as synonyms for: (a) autonomy of subnational governments over a more significant proportion of the revenues accruing from resources within their respective territorial areas and (b) sharing of federation account funds to reflect the new reallocation of more functions to the subnational governments. The Serial’s position regarding (a) is the adoption of the fiscal autonomy provision in Nigeria’s 1963 Republican Constitution that is praised as one of its

“sterling qualities”: “Section 140 subsections (1) (a) (b) and 2(a) (b) were explicit on the issue of derivation and states inter alia in “(1) There shall be paid by the Federation to each Region a sum equal to fifty per cent of – (a) the proceeds of any royalty received by the Federation in respect of any minerals extracted in that Region; and (b) any mining rents derived by the Federation from within the Region. (2) The Federation shall credit to the Distributable Pool Account a sum equal to thirty per cent of – (a) the proceeds of any royalty received by the Federation in respect of minerals extracted in any region; and (b) any mining rents received by the Federation from within any region.” The goal is to ensure that states achieve fiscal self-reliance that will enable them to function effectively as poles of development.

Regarding (b), the concrete action proposed is the adoption and implementation of a new revenue allocation formula that would be consistent with the reallocated functions of the federal and subnational governments.

Although the logic for a review of the existing revenue allocation formular (inherited from the military in 1999) is mentioned several times, no specifics are provided. As a believer in the applicability of the subsidiarity principle to a devolved Nigerian federal system, my position is that the federation account should be shared as follows: 40% to the federal government and 60 per cent to the subnational governments. This proposal would amount to a significant modification of the current revenue allocation formula: 52.68% (federal), 26.72% (States), and 20.60% (Local Governments).

Reflect Federal Character Principle in upper strata of public service: In one of the Serial’s installments, the argument for reflecting the federal character principle in appointments to the upper strata of the public service is forcefully presented through the following questions:

“Why is there no reflection of federal character to balance the federation and enhance federalism?… Why [is] Nigeria’s president approving appointments of mostly candidates of northern extraction who are also mostly Muslims in a complex federation of distinct six geopolitical zones not dominated by Muslims?… Why can’t the president use federal appointments to strengthen federalism at this perilous time?… the president should have [adhered]… to the federal character principle in the 1999 Constitution as amended to allay fear of components nationalities that the unity of the country is priced over nepotistic inclinations of the president.”

The appointments cited as examples to support the claim that president Buhari has failed to reflect federal character principle are drawn mostly from the management of the country’s “security apparatuses”: the two immediate past Inspectors General of Police and appointment of new service chiefs for the military in early 2021.

Regarding the latter, it is noted that “Igbo ethnic nationality was not favoured in any of those prime positions”. Appointments into anti-graft agencies are also cited: the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Code of Conduct Bureau, Code of Conduct Tribunal, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) “in the hands of the president’s tribe and religion.”

Unsurprisingly, the inclusion of the need for the president to reflect federal character principle in appointments in the two communique issued at the end of Southern Governors’ meetings held in May and July 2021 is cited with approval in two other instalments of the Serial.

Conclusion: Nigeria’s future – Devolve or Die

In the conclusion to an assessment of fifty years of Nigeria’s federal system that was published in Publius, The Journal of Federalism (2005), I asserted as follows: “Only devolution can unleash the forces for consolidating democracy and achieving accelerated socioeconomic progress in Nigeria. The alternative to devolution will likely be the death of the federation.”

Strong evidence for the first part of the 2005 assertion is provided through varying details in the Serial reviewed in this essay. With respect to the assertion that “death of the federation” is the alternative to the implementation of a devolved federation, the Serial cites examples of federations that died during the second half of the twentieth century, notably Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia.

Furthermore, the Serial contains references to separatist agitations in the country and warns correctly that the constitutional provision on the “indivisibility of Nigeria” and the “non-negotiability of its unity” (Section 2 of 1999 Constitution) is not enough to assure its continued existence.

The 2005 position that I still hold firmly, takes the Serial’s position a step further by asserting that the alternative to the adoption and implementation of a devolved federation is certain death.

This is because of my strong conviction that Nigeria cannot continue to muddle through with an unrestructured and bastardized federation much longer. Sooner, rather than later, the federation will die.

This could be a mixture of slow or sudden/instant death and velvet (non-violent) or violent death. However, for the record, my preference is the following prayer: May the proponents of devolution succeed in assuring the survival of Nigeria as a federal democracy that is capable of assuring prosperity for all its citizens.

Professor Ladipo Adamolekun writes from Iju, Akure North, Ondo State.