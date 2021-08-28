By Henry Ojelu

A non-governmental organisation, Global Allies and Lovers of Police Network, GALPONET, has advocated for a change of attitude by the public towards the Nigerian police.

In a statement signed by it’s founder, Prince Obed Chinonyerem, the group noted that part of the reforms needed to ensure an effective policing system in the country is for the citizens to change their negative attitude towards police officers.

Chinonyerem stated that while police officers also need to be constantly trained and given orientation on how to relate with the public, Nigerians must also change their negative attitudes towards them.

He also condemned recent attacks on police officers and station across the country saying that such action will further promote insecurity in the country.

Part of the statement by the group reads: ” Our findings have revealed that the recent attacks on police officers and police stations is another strategy to promote crime in the country. We have also found that it is an attempt to instill fear on police officers and cow them from enforcing the law.

” Those behind these terrible act are rationalising their actions with the argument that police officers are wicked and inhumane.

“While we admit that the police urgently needs training and reorientation on how to relate better with members of the public, we wish to also remind us that the police is a product of our society.

“They were not imported from another planet. They are offspring of our parents, some are our children, some are our parents; so why do we think that they are specially created with the police uniform?

“If we have this clear knowledge that they are our brothers and sisters, it will give us a guiding and abiding relationship methodology, which makes our dealings with them easy, accessible and devoid of hatred.

“As a father, mother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, friend, there’s always a unique way of relating with your immediate family member or friend, not minding the person’s status or position, rather with a show of tolerance, respect and love. That is a critical part of a good home, family, group, community, and society at large.

“If love is missing in our families, there is every tendency that love will also not be seen on our uniform men and women. Therefore it is of uttermost important that our family lives be shaped in such a way that good morals will be replicated naturally without compromise.

“The more we show wickedness to police officers, the more they will feel unappreciated and also react negatively.

‘We therefore call on all relevant stakeholders to join GALPONET in raising a voice

against this evil act of attacking our uniform men and women in our communities.

“Let us all come boldly and plan together on how to put a stop to the attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians and uniform men. Let us become our brothers’ keeper, void of ethnicity and religious sentiment.”