By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An organization, Project Enable Africa has partnered with the Cybersafe Foundation to train Persons With Disabilities, PWDs in cyber security.

Project Enable Africa is a group that equips young persons with disabilities with Information Communication Technology, ICT skills and opportunities. The organisation is actively bridging the gap between the supply and demand of talents with disabilities in the formal and informal sector.

CyberSafe Foundation is Africa’s leading non-Government organisation in the digital development domain, on a mission to facilitate pockets of change that ensure inclusive and safe digital access in Africa.

The hybrid event was held physically in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos, and had more PWDs joined virtually from across the country and other African countries.

The participants were trained in social engineering, social engineering trends and tricks, cybercrime targets, how to identify a phishing mail and suspicious links.

Speaking at the seminar, held at the weekend, founder of Project Enable Africa, Olusola Owonikoko, said the event became necessary given the rise in cybercrimes and bullying in recent times.

According to Owonikoko,“With advancement in information and communication technologies comes an increase in Cyberthreats, and persons with disabilities can be more vulnerable to the various forms of cyberthreats.

“With more innovative programs like the Cyber Security training for persons with disabilities, vulnerability and social exclusion of PWDs will be reduced in our society.”

The guest facilitator, Confidence Staveley; a Cybersecurity Expert and the Founder of CyberSafe Foundation trained the participants on Cybersecurity. In introducing the PWDs to cybersecurity, She reinstated that it is easier to hack human beings than to hack computers.

The alumni engagement Manager of Project Enable Africa, Ngozi Okoro, noted that “the aim of the cybersecurity seminar was to reduce the vulnerability of persons with disabilities to cyberthreats.”

Temitope Popoola, one of the the training participants while giving her take home action points, stated the need for her to be ‘zero click’ tolerant, and apply the email volt and short link breaker.

In a joint vote of thanks, the participants commended Project Enable Africa and the guest facilitator Confidence Staveley, for positioning the PWD community to harness tech-based opportunities while avoiding the dangers on the internet.