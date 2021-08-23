COAS , other senior Army officers in a group photograph with participants at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ convention 2021.

The recent Presidential acknowledgement of successes recorded in the theatre of operations throughout the North East by the Nigeria military has been hailed by a unity group.

The Unity Advocacy Group, UAG, in a press release on Monday said the acknowledgement of the successes will boost the morale of troops to go out and put an end to the security challenges in that region.

National Security Adviser, (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno after recent meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari with the service chiefs had said the recent successes received the commendation of the President

According to the NSA, “The President was briefed, the President is quite happy that there’s been a tremendous success, especially with the advent of the new service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police,” he told reporters.

“It is evident that a lot of successes have been recorded. Large numbers of people are surrendering in the North East as a consequence of the relentless efforts of the Armed Forces, intelligence and security agencies.”

“We’ve never had such large numbers of people defecting from the other side back to the Nigerian side, mainly as a result of many issues within the theatre, issues of infighting among the various factions of the terrorist groups.

“But the new drive of the Armed Forces, the police, the intelligence agencies, there’s been greater cooperation, greater synergy, intelligence sharing, as well as our partners in the regional intelligence fusion unit,” he added.

UAG in a press release signed by the Convener of the group, Ifeanyi Aigbedion hailed the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor and his team for the various consultations with stakeholders in the affected places including recent meeting of the CDS with the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“We in UAG see the Presidential acknowledgement as a morale booster to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We urge them to continue as we pray for light at the end of the tunnel.

“Once more we acknowledge the role of synergy in the recent successes, the CDS immediately on assumption of office didn’t hide his desire to see greater cooperation among the various security agencies. This no doubt has accounted for the successes.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to support our troops as they sacrifice for the country.”