…..Urges other firms operating within their community to borrow a leaf from Kidaye Oil Gas Ltd.

A Benin City-based Development organization, Benin Development Initiative, has commended the Management of Kidiaye Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd for employing the youths of Evboudia Upper Airport Road Gra, Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group Barrister Osaze Igbenovia in Benin city, said the commendation is coming in due time as the Benin Development Initiative, over the years have taken up the responsibility of going around the state to ascertain the level of development, corporate social responsibilities companies operating in various host communities are rendering.

During this year’s assessment tour, we found out about an outstanding firm Kidiaye Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd who in less than a year ago built a mega filling station at Evboudia Upper Airport Road Gra, Benin City, Edo state during our tour we found out the firm employed most of their staffs from the host community were their operations is based.

Some of the community elders we spoke with during the assessment tour commended the efforts of the firm saying it has helped to reduce crime rate in the area and their wards are now gainfully employed and able to take care of their dependents, they also use the medium to appeal to other firms operating in the community to emulate Kidiaye Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd, while promising that as a community that they will continue to protect the interest of firms who are living up to their responsibilities.