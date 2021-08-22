By Ayo Onikoyi

Ehimigbai Idowu Junior, popularly known as Chelsea Pastor, has shared his experience working with various entertainment labels and artistes both in Nigeria and abroad.

Chelsea Pastor, who is currently working with Don Crucifixto Entertainment as casting director, while speaking with pressmen recently, shared his experience working with different talents since 2009.

“I have worked with 2moch Rekordz, Savage Music Inc. I have acquired a lot of experience working with different talents since 2009 when I first joined the now-defunct 2moch Rekordz.”

ALSO READ: I know I am sexy, says Tonto Dikeh

“It’s been a beautiful experience working as a manager and creative director to Sean Dampte. The number of years we have been together says all about our relationship. So I will say it’s all a bed of roses working as his manager. Every challenge that we encounter is easily solved because of the passion to succeed”.

Producing these songs and shooting four videos both for Sean Dampte and our newly signed young talents within a space of four months wasn’t easy. Especially when you consider the fact that DAMPTE is based in the UK while his brother Don Crucifixto lives in the US. A lot of planning and logistics are involved in making it possible and that’s why they got me here to make it all the planning easy for our label.

Vanguard News Nigeria