Greenwood House School, an educational institution best known for its creche, nursery, and primary school emerged victorious at the Diplome d’Etudes en Langue Francaise (DELF) Examinations. DELF is a certification of French-language abilities for non-native speakers of French administered by the International Centre for French Studies for France’s Ministry of Education. In Nigeria, the exam is sponsored by the prestigious Alliance Francaise.

The DELF and DALF diplomas are required for entry into Higher Education in France (B2 level) and application for French citizenship. After months of practicing and constant learning in the French classes of Greenwood House, the students were ready to take on the DELF exams which evaluated their skills such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing in the French language.

Despite being the first attempt by Greenwood House School Pupils at enrolling for the examinations, the student’s results were outstanding. The deputy head girl, Semilore Oluboyo, far surpassed the pass mark of 50/100 attaining a score in the 98th percentile. She cinched the best result in the DELF PRIM’ category in Lagos state. Semilore recently graduated from Greenwood House School and is on her way the Secondary school.

This news could not have come at a better time as Greenwood House School enrolment for the forthcoming school session is currently underway. Greenwood House School prides itself on its ability to groom students to develop their skills and talents for a lifetime of achievements.