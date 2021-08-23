.

GraciousGod Foundation, Lagos Chapter has announced its determination to continue its humanitarian services towards the upliftment of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

Coordinator, Mrs Charity Ezeigbo JP stated this in a release marking the birthday anniversary of the Foundation’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amb. (Dr.) Grace Bamisaye on Monday in Lagos.

Mrs Ezeigbo noted that the recent scholarship granted to two indigent pupils of BlowBell International School, Ikorodu, Lagos was just the tip of the iceberg as the Foundation is poised to roll out more activities to reduce the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

She Amb. Grace Bamisaye is a virtuous woman who has distinguished herself in the service of mankind, thereby emerging as one of Nigeria’s mother’s of humanitarianism.

The Foundation, last week, granted scholarships to Masters Ojugbele Oreofe, a Basic 2 pupil and Oniel Stephanie, a JSS 1 student of the same school. The gesture will cover the entire duration of their studies in the school.

Mrs Charity Ezeigbo revealed that the Foundation’s outreach plans touch virtually all communities where the Foundation has a presence.

Vanguard News Nigeria