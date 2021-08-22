By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has asked security operatives to arrest the masterminds of the killing of two Pastors, Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje in Ochoro community, Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, of the State.

The Governor in a statement Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase also urged the Chairman of Konshisha LGA and other stakeholders in the area to ensure that the killers and their sponsors were apprehended to face justice.

While describing the incident as unacceptable, he warned those jeopardizing the State Government’s efforts to end the crisis between Konshisha and Oju that they would not escape justice, no matter who they were.

It was gathered that the deceased were last Tuesday murdered while on their way to a hospital in Oju LGA for medical attention.

They were killed by persons suspected to be from Bonta community who had been embroiled in a bloody communal conflict with Ukpute community in Oju LGA.

“The pastors were attacked as they were going to the hospital. They were shot dead and their motorcycles snatched away. The incident was reported to the Police,” the source said.

Meanwhile part of the statement by Mr. Akase read, “the Governor reaffirms the resolve of his administration not to surrender the State to criminals and appealed to Benue people to support security agencies with timely and useful information to enable them to succeed.

“He also calls on the people of the area to remain calm, and gave assurance that the boundary between Bonta and Ukpute will soon be demarcated as the committee set up to facilitate the demarcation has concluded arrangements for the process.”