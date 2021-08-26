The award organising Committee earmarked leading lights in business, politics, innovation, leadership and the economy in Africa for honour and celebration at the forthcoming Africa Attainment Award which held on August 14th, 2021.

The event, according to analysts was one of the biggest and most prestigious in the year 2021.

A major highlight of the event was the celebration of Goldenlitz Organics CEO, Helen Onyenkwere who has made significant influence in the beauty care industry in Abuja and Nigeria at large.

Goldenlitz Organics is a premium corrective skin clinic and luxury day spa in Abuja. They are the avant-garde of beauty, esthetics, nutrition and medicine.

Unlike many in the business who are merely businesswomen the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goldenlitz Organics and Spa has had several trainings in skincare, both locally and internationally of which she has Aesthetics and skin therapy.

Helen clarifies that her enthusiasm for the magnificence and wellbeing industry was conceived out of the longing to put a grin on the essences of each excellence devotee, bringing back their certainty and making space for self-esteem. She accepts that all skin tones are perfectly made and can be appropriately sustained with her astounding scope of healthy skincare products.

“Our major achievements will be the joy on our clients’ faces from their wonderful reviews and transformations after using our products or coming in for our treatment services. Some people have tried a lot of other products that didn’t work and after they use ours, they experience amazing results. So that’s the joy for me, she added.