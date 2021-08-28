Jewelry; this is more than an ornament on the body. It’s a collection of precious stones carefully collected and polished to adorn the body of humans. It depicts class and status and as such, a jeweler is one which must be carefully chosen.

He must know the art of jewelry making; the perfect stone combination and color for each occasion and also that which fits the status of the person wearing it. A jeweler is one who does his art with precious stones with humans as his canvas.

Which other jeweler fits this esteemed profile other-than Godson Umeh? His works depict excellence in the field of jewelry making. His craftsmanship is one that competes with the best of the best jewelers around the world.

Godson Umeh’s custom jewelries have indeed made a name in the jewelry world as top celebrities around the world with hunger for jewelries have found him worthy to bring their jewelry fantasies to life with vintage-inspired pieces. After each encounter with Godson they always leave with a smile showing satisfaction. His works have also wowed it’s audience making them in turn patronise his art, leaving trails of beautiful jewelry networking. One can surely agree that people are attracted to perfection.

One of the most recent of Godson’s work is the stunning Diamond Glasses seen in Meek Mill’s recent music videos such as Lemon Pepper Freestyle where Meek Mill expresses his personal orientation about life as a youth.

Godson also came up with a Diamond glow in the dark Cartier styled glasses which was spotted at the Michael Rubin Billionaire’s all white party in the Hamptons, the party was star-studded with the likes of Jay Z, Beyoncé, Lil Uzi Vert, Charlie D’Amelio, Lil Baby , Kid Cudi, Meg Thee Stallion, James Harden, Yo Gotti, Jon Bon Jovi, J Balvin, Winnie Harlow, Bobby Shmurda but to name a few. The glasses is 15carats of brilliant cut VVS round diamonds accompanied by baguette cuts on the C’s and nose ridge. The glasses is one that is brilliantly detailed.

His expertise in jewelry making has also made him cross paths with the likes of Manchester city’s player Raheem sterling and Nigerian musican Zlatan Ibile. You can tell they were quick to patronise his works.

Meek Mill did show love for his Cartier glasses as he was seen wearing the customized diamond glow in the dark glasses in one of his latest music videos. Some other celebrities that patronised Godson and his works are Takeoff (Migos); Godson was the jeweller behind the Crazy Space like ring, Lil Mosey’s Balenci Cash Pendant, Jim Jones (Dipset Legend) Explicit SMD Rings, Bag Swag’s Unique Style Memorial pendant with floating diamonds inside, Trevor Chalobah among others.

His exquisite creations have found a huge customer base who vouch for his unique jewelry collection as the sky is his limit. Indeed I for one can vouch Godson does it better.