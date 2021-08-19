God is my inspiration, says gospel singer, Zion Khimanee

Zion Khimanee

Olatunji Oluwafeyisayo Zion, aka Zion Khimanee, is a very promising gospel artiste, who said he has been inspired by the Holy Spirit to compose songs and also sing to enliven spirits of men.

The Osun State-born artiste, who tagged his music Afro-gospel, has just released an album entitled: “My Habit”, which admonishes that habits should be tailored towards glorying the Almighty in order to live a fulfilling life.

Speaking about the single, he said: “God inspired the song, ‘My Habit’. It was written at a time I didn’t expect.

“The revelation was beyond my understanding. I wrote the full song in five minutes. That can only be God.

“It all started with a sound from the keyboard and then I heard ‘My Habit’ from my spirit.

“Immediately I shook the producer who was at that time working on a project. We had to work on just the intro and that was how I began to flow by the spirit.

“My philosophy about life revolves around God. I am always conscious of the fact that God exists. He is everything for me.

“It makes one think right, it makes you do good. For me, I just want to fulfill His purpose for me in this life. He has called me into the music ministry. I’m giving all that it takes to become successful.”

The young artiste has also produced other songs with titles such as ‘Overflow’, ‘Bang’, ‘Matchless Love’, ‘I’m a god’, and ‘Irapada’.

Zion Khimanee listed his mentors in the music industry to include Buchi, Israel Strong, BLW Rap Nation, Eben and Testimony Jaga.

Vanguard News Nigeria