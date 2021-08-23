.

Raises alarm over alleged plot by security agents to attack people, blame it on ESN

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has again, urged residents of South-East and South-South regions to go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation or harassment, insisting that the suspension of its sit-at-home order has not changed.

IPOB in a press release by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said it would no more enforce any sit-at-home, adding that anybody trying to enforce the suspended order is an agent of the enemies.

The statement further claimed that IPOB had uncovered plots by security operatives to disguise as Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives and IPOB members and attack people in Biafra land to demonise and implicate the group.

IPOB said its decision to suspend the sit-at-home was in the interest of the struggle for Biafra restoration and had not been reviewed.

It claimed that it had uncovered plots by security operatives to disguise as operatives of the Eastern Security Network ESN to attack innocent people in Biafra land on Monday to create the wrong impression that IPOB is violent.

The statement read: “The intelligence unit of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has uncovered secret plots by the Nigeria security agencies to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out tomorrow for their legitimate business.

“We, therefore want to put the world especially residents of Biafra land that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended it initially declared Monday sit-at-home order. It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer Ghost Mondays in Biafra land in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot. IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise. People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.

“We are warning politicians and traitors including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps. Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business. All market leaders in Biafra land are advised to comply with this directive, and ensure their markets are open for business.

“Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers. We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

” The Nigeria security agents are to be held accountable for any attack tomorrow on innocent Biafrans. They want to wear jeans trousers and combat nicker jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers. Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them.

“We understand that they held a meeting in Enugu to perfect this plan to attack innocent Biafrans and tag it ESN attacks.

“Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment tomorrow. Our people need to be cautious.”

Vanguard News Nigeria