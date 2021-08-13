*We’ll continue to support FG on bridging unemployment gap – CEO

Inline with her vision to assist the Federal government in the reduction of unemployment in Nigeria, as well as helping youths achieve their dreams, rather than being liabilities, GMYT Fashion Academy have inducted 40 students into its school.

Speaking during the induction, the Chief Executive Officer of the academy, Princess Oghene stated that the academy was created to tackle the high unemployement rate in the country, to empower people’s desire in understanding the basic concept of fashion designing.

According to her, “We challenge our students with practical work as well as prepare them for continuous learning by giving them skills to equip them for a lifetime.



“The academy is committed to excellence, innovation, student satisfaction and development through shared efforts. While the second arm of the beauty institiute, the GMYT Foundation is an empowerment platform for women and youth to learn various aspects of fashion illustration, design and manufacture via scholarship provision by the GMYT fashion academy. The foundation not only desires to train and equip them with skills in fashion design, but also seeks to provide business knowledge for its beneficiaries. Once we have 50 students and above we induct. So maybe in another two or three months we shall be inducting another set like this.

“In just few years, the GMYT Foundation has raised over N200 million mentoring and coaching over 200 unemployed women and youths in fashion designs and how to run their businesses. This year, the goal has been raised to training 500 unemployed women and youths. The call to diversify our oil-driven economy is becoming louder, and our plan is to minimize unemployment with fashion entrepreneurship. We as a people must measure progress by the impacts made on society because it is absolutely unfair to judge a man by what he lacks. Our people need jobs.

“GMYT Fashion Academy is the place to discover your passion in fashion design, access all the knowledge you need to launch successful fashion brands and businesses.”

“GMYT Fashion Academy has taken bolder steps in not just equipping her students and alumni with the knowledge they need to excel in modern fashion design. We have not relented in securing progressive partnerships with institutions that will grant them the exposure they need to stay productively relevant in society.



“Recently, we secured a partnership with the Pan Atlantic University (EDC) to help our fashion designers and entrepreneurs achieve the goals of business education and entrepreneurship. Our promise is that they can become the next generation of entrepreneurs creating successful startups that will generate multiple jobs via fashion entrepreneurship.

“It is true there is still oil, and there is agriculture. But there is also fashion worth over $10bn. We have accepted our destiny. Our statistics speak volume with active alumni that are already launching brands and fashion businesses. Everyone can create fashion designers but we build fashion entrepreneurs.”