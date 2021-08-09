Anya Ifunanya, CEO Glomme Business Connections Ltd

The dire need to cushion the effects of job losses created due to the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, the worrying spate of insecurity in the country and the day-to-day advancements in technology, amongst many other things, has shaped the global community into a place-driven by data and platform technologies.

According to statistics from recently published reports, about 33.3% or 23.2 million of the about 70 million people who should be working in Nigeria are out of work. And 22% out of them are skilled workers who due to lack of opportunities or platforms remain jobless or under-employed.

The global eco-system as regards the future of money, and the world of work is gradually tilting fully towards each individual’s and corporate entities’ abilities to seamlessly sell, buy, deliver service and transact remotely on digital platforms. This has also brought about the rise of the “gig economy”, a labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, buyers, sellers, independent contractors, online platform workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers.

The human reality today is, we all want to live in a world where the Internet provides us a platform to seek wealth, network seamlessly, and build quality business connections. Digital platforms are increasingly playing key transformative roles in the world economy. Gloom Business Connections Limited, a subsidiary of IPI Group Limited, as a result of its several years of hard work and technological ingenuity in building and deploying digital solution-based applications and software integration to corporate institutions, SME’s, governments, religious organizations, NGO’s and several businesses across West Africa, has come up with a solution-driven digital platform ‘Gloomme’.

Gloomme Business Connections Ltd is a media and network platform company focused on developing consumer applications for Nigerian Market and beyond. The Company builds application platforms that focus on connecting people and market to facilitate the transaction between buyers and sellers while having fun, building fame, and generating fortune.

The Gloomme platform was established to serve as a digital free market technologically-driven platform that enables vendors, service providers, sellers, buyers to exchange goods and provide services while also providing a medium where individuals or companies can search for artisans, experts, goods to render services and complete projects within a secure space.

We all want to live in a world where the Internet provides us a platform to seek fortunes, network seamlessly, and build quality connection; Gloomme was designed as a platform with flexible entrepreneurial like business opportunities, transactional and interactive features that can serve individuals, businesses, service providers, vendors, and shopper online.

Speaking to Anya Ifunanya, the M. D / C.E.O of Gloomme Business Connections Limited, who leads a team of young tech experts, whose collective works spans from conceptualization stage, developmental to the final stage of several solutions based tech innovations, with the sole purpose to deliver economic value platforms capable of meeting the needs of customers and guaranty satisfaction to users.

In her words, she noted “Gloomme App was primarily developed to fill up the gaps created by poor business agreements in both formal and informal sector, uncompleted service delivery by service providers, vendors, sellers, buyers of goods and lack of jobs in the labor market across sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

Gloomme is an entrepreneurial business connections platform, a platform where businesses and independent professionals connect and collaborate remotely and physically eventually getting work done with flexibility and security. Gloomme enables you to turn your ideas into reality.

Our vision at Gloomme is to create an entrepreneur in every family in Africa.

I am confident that the deployment of this application will play a pivotal role in curbing the challenges faced by many both in the formal and informal sector or those seeking to grow their streams of income as regards finding a reliable platform to trade, exchange goods and services in Africa.

We have observed closely that the lack of available alternative where genuine economic activities can be done, might accelerate the idle mind’s adoption of the actions of the criminal or illegal channel. This, in most cases, dents the country’s images and has significant consequences on the foreign direct investment, at the same time, encourages capital flight.

Nigeria, a country projected to have as much as 476 million people by 2058, a continuously rising demography is at enormous risk of having more of its labor force with nothing to do to earn a living.

So, if you have been thinking on ways to better your career, pursue your dreams, find solutions to your professional and financial woes, or as a corporate employee who feels you might one day want or need to jump into a freelance career, well, think no more. This digital solution has presented itself in the form of this multifaceted platform Gloomme to enhance the livelihood of a greater number of Nigerian citizens.

Gloomme also avails itself as a digital platform for individuals and companies to hire independent contractors and freelancers instead of full-time employees. For clients, sellers, vendors, or buyers seeking a reliable online business connection platform with temporary or flexible jobs and options of short or long terms commitments, Gloomme is designed for you.

The platform which involves in the facilitation of exchange of labor or goods for money between individuals or companies, irrespective of what industry you play, is a company incorporated under the laws and regulations of CAMA (Companies and Allied Matters Act) and have consistently met and surpassed all the criteria for license certification as well as security.

The Gloomme app which plays in the technology space within Nigeria’s business environment is itself NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency) and NDPR (Nigerian Data Protection Regulation) compliant. The service sharing web platform also ensures that every user’s personal information is encrypted, from buyer to seller, service seeker to service provider/vendor interactions are monitored to allow for optimal user experience.

How Does Navigating Around the Gloomme Platform look like?

The process of transacting between the buyer and the seller is transparent and can be viewed on each user’s dashboard.

Each user after signing into the platform can automatically access his or her dashboard analytics.

And the Gloomme.com/ platform is designed in a transparent manner that each user can get a full view of their business at a glance and access insights from their data, transaction history on a single page. These features within Gloomme make it much easy for users to track task performance, wallets, payments optimize and service delivery.

Once the client’s request for a service or goods or an offer is being created by a service provider or vendor who accepts to deliver on the tasks, on an agreed amount, the process of transaction kicks off.

Both users are expected to peruse the Gloommers profile, click on the Offer for more information, such as a description of the service, collection of samples of work, and pricing. Buyers, clients are also advised to contact the seller/vendor or service provider before ordering. And if as a buyer, you feel, you have found what you need, you can simply proceed with placing your order.

During the process of the buyer to seller or vendor to customer business engagement, Money cannot be accessed by either the seller or the vendor until the buyer or client is completely satisfied with their purchase or service delivered.

To effectively manage this process, an escrow account has been created within the platform to allow for neutrality, while an order or request for service is pending. To ensure smooth ease of financial activities within the platform, for every money received or payment made, Gloomme has integrated the API of the very reliable payment gateway Inter-Switch to manage all inflow transactional activities while Seerbit payment processing takes care of all its outflows from outgoing payments within the Gloomme platform. An easy-to-activate digital wallet feature that aids you to make withdrawals directly from your bank account, transfer and receive payments from the buyer, service provider, vendor, seller, or client is also enabled within the platform.

With all the precautions that have been put in place, sellers, buyers, service providers, and clients are better safe transacting financially or accessing services within the app than outside the platform. Users who risk transacting outside the platform might be exposed to poor service delivery and unsettled financial transactions outside the platform.

Furthermore, within the Gloomme.com/ platform, you can find an interactive blog section feature, that lets you read the latest news on the go while being able to like and comment. People must be able to post and read informative, interesting news content, editorials, articles of activities from all works of human endeavor at their convenience. Everyone visiting the platform can access the blog section and consequently, all the latest stories in different categories, available at gloomme.com/blogs.

Every single problem one might have thought about a decade ago, as regards online business place, payments, and technology, has been taken care of within the Gloomme Platform.

This intelligence-driven platform promises to transform how individuals and companies interact, engage, transact engage, manage, and patronize talents both in the formal and informal sector. Gloomme.com/ is secured end-to-end and developed to provide individuals and companies with a platform to buy and sell goods and services.

On Gloomme.com/, you transact digitally with other users for 100% of your invoice volume. From the retailers to wholesalers, creatives, IT experts, technicians, actors, videographers, make-up artists, event planners, Accommodation, mechanics, artisans, farmers, web developers, consultants, engineers, craftsmen’s, dispatch riders, hailing cabs, realtors, health practitioners, legal services providers, social media influencers, producers, directors, hoteliers, laundrymen, fashion designers, stylist, tutors, drivers, bakers and many more can transact, Exchange goods and services for money within the Gloomme platform.

Gloomme App is homegrown, purely Nigerian local content which focuses more on connecting individuals with businesses. It promises to do better than all the foreign digital apps, and evidence of this can be seen when you download it from your App Store or Play Store. Gloomme is available on your App Store and Google Play Store. Download it now and be one of the first people to jump on the next biggest thing in Africa.

