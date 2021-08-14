File: Bullet

By Chioma Onuegbu

A 15-year-old girl, identified as Veronica Kufre has been hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NCSDC, during a wedding ceremony held Saturday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Nsukara community, near the University of Uyo main campus, Uyo during the rush for drinks and food at the wedding ceremony.

A source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen on Saturday that two officials of the NCSDC were hired to maintain peace and security at the event.

The source said, “The two NCSDC officials had joined other guests to help themselves, unfortunately, the firearm was still in their hands when the sudden discharge occurred and sent the couples and other guests to scamper for safety.

” But he ( NSCDC official) was quick to re-direct the nozzle of the gun to the ground and pumped the rest of the bullets in. However the fragments had already hit the victim, who was close to the security official,”

Adding the source noted, ” At first, we thought it was the usual gunshots that security officials would fire during burial, wedding and other ceremonies to keep the place lively, but when the young girl collapsed on the ground with blood spill, we discovered the devil was at work to kill our joy,”

A member of a youth group, who also did not want his name mentioned said they were apprehensive when they heard the gunshot because they thought cultists had invaded the place.

“We have been having cases of cults violence here in Nsukara community, so, when we heard the gunshots, we had to rush down to apprehend whoever was behind it, but we later discovered that it was an accidental discharge from a security official,” he simply narrated.

However, it was gathered that the 15-year-old victim of the accidental discharge is at the intensive care unit of the Life Care Clinic, Udosen Uko Street, Uyo after three hospitals were said to have declined to admit her.

Spokesman of the NSCDC, Mr. Ukeme Umana, said he has briefed the commander, Abidemi Majekondunmi, who was even asking to know “where the incident occurred”

Vanguard News Nigeria