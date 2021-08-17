Following the rapid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas admitted on Monday that “the German government, the intelligence services, the international community misjudged the situation.”

The Taliban seized control of the country on Sunday after taking wide swathes of territory in a matter of days.

The security situation was volatile in the capital Kabul, where desperate Afghans jammed the airport and swarmed the runway as they clamored to get out of the country on Monday.

Germany is among the countries trying to evacuate its citizens from the capital. Berlin has also promised to help the many Afghans who worked in various capacities for the German government, including its military operations, and now face persecution from the Taliban.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was set to deliver comments about Afghanistan at 6:45 pm (1645 GMT).

