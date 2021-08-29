Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) & Gubernatorial Aspirant on the Platform of All Progressives Party (APC), Chief Dr George Moghalu (Ohamdike) has elougized the slain All Progressive Congress Chieftain, Former Assistant Secretary of the Party in Idemili South and Idemili South Local Government Area Coordinator of George Moghalu Campaign Organisation, Late Mr Cosmas Eze for being on the side of truth and unity at all times, a True Party Man and man of integrity.

Chief Dr George Moghalu spoke on Sunday, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Mr Cosmos Eze at his family house in Oba Idemili South Local Government Area.

According to Chief Moghalu, “I am here today to get the details of what happened. Listening to you, I am heartbroken. I can feel your pain and appreciate your anger. I want to assure the family that I will always be available to them to render my support in any way that it may be needed.

Chief Dr George Moghalu expressed sadness over the death of Mr Cosmas Eze by unknown gunmen. The only crime Cosmas committed was he drove a Branded Vehicle. He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss. He urged the family to be strong and united as always.

Chief Dr Moghalu also assured the family that he will support in the burial of the deceased and take care of His son’s education.

Late Mr Cosmas Eze, was shot dead last month by unknown gunmen on his way to a function in Oba, Ideimili South Anambra State.

In his response, the head of the family and the wife to Late Mr Cosmas Eze both thanked Chief Dr George Moghalu for his presence in condoning with the family during such a trying time, despite his tight schedule, prayed to God to always guide and protect him.

Chief Dr George Moghalu was accompanied by Rev Uche Ibeabuchi, Federal Character Commissioner for Anambra State, Hon Alaoma and many others.