By Jimitota Onoyume

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has enjoined traditional rulers and leaders to work with government to move the nation forward.

He made the appeal yesterday when he paid homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his palace in Warri south local government area.

“I felt the hospitality from the gate as we stepped into the Palace. We that are charged with the politics of the country can’t do it alone. We need our traditional fathers and leaders to do it with us. So that we can move forward as a nation”, he said.

The Speaker regretted that he could not make it to the coronation, adding that he however followed the event while he was away in the United States.

He said the inaugural speech by the monarch signaled a new dawn in Warri, stressing that he was in the Palace to identify with the monarch.

“I was not here during your coronation. I was out in the United States. It was my loss. I wanted to be here even before the Coronation. I was only able to follow it on the internet. What I saw was the heralding of a new beginning for Warri. “, he said.

“What I saw from the US, I will say , It was not just Warri, Delta , Nigeria that was agog, it was the universe that was agog. We listened to your speech that has gone down as one of the best speeches in occasions as this . It was clear to me that something was about to happen in this town. And I said the history will not pass me bye.*, he said.

Continuing, he wished the new monarch three things , a peaceful, prosperous and long reign as the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

“I wish three things for you . Your reign will be long, your reign will be peaceful , your reign will be prosperous . There have been many rulers and Kings all over, many have achieved one or two of the three , very few have done the three. “, he said.

“With men like you, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. I have no doubt in my mind that what I listened to, the three in one ( long , peaceful, prosperous reign ) is not in doubt . I bring you good tidings . “,he said.

In his response, Ogiame Atuwatse III, thanked him for the visit, saying the Itsekiri nation would continue to work with government at all levels for the common good.

“We are happy to see you today . We are glad to see you today. We are glad to receive you. I have always been around you . I am happy to formerly meet you.”, he said.

” My speech at the coronation was for Itsekiri nation but God has done it that the whole Nigeria relates with it.”,he said.

” We must work with our government at all levels. We are here to partner the federal government , offer encouragement . “, he said.