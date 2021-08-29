Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left); Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (middle) Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and Senator James Manager( right) exchanging pleasantries at the funeral Service of Ezinne Uwafili Nwokolo , mother of the member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the Federal HOUSE of Representatives, Hon. Victor Nwokolo at St. George’s Anglican Church, Igbodo Ika North East LGA on Saturday.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Edith, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase, were among dignitaries, who bade Mrs Grace Nwokolo farewell as her remains were committed to mother earth on Saturday.

The late Mrs Nwokolo is mother to Hon. Victor Nwokolo, the member representing Ika Federal Constituency in House of Representatives.



Her remains were interred at her husband’s home town, Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta.

Mrs. Nwokolo, 86, died in July, 2021 after a brief illness. She hailed from Owere-Olubor also in Ika North East.

Among dignitaries at the church service were Senator James Manager, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

Also in attendance were members of the National Assembly including Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Leo Ogor, Hon. Ossai Ossai, Hon. Francis Waive, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; Deputy Governor of CBN , Dr Kingsley Obiora.

Speaking at the church service, held at St. George’s Anglican Church, Igbodo, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ika, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ekpenisi, in his sermon urged Christians to live a life of goodness and kindness which were the hallmarks of a decent society.

He urged parents to teach and pass to their next generation the virtues of industry, hardwork and sound family life.

The cleric added that Nigeria cannot move forward without unity and brotherly love among various ethnic groups in the country.