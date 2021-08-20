.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A leader of a formidable group within All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter and lead visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, popularly called, “Jandor” has

said the time is up for any form of godfatherism in Lagos politics.

He, however, expressed his optimism of being declared winner of the governorship poll and be sworn in as the next governor of the state in 2023 at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Lagos.

Adediran, made the remarks while addressing newsmen at the Head Office of the group at Adeniji-Jones, Ikeja, on the update of the last concluded APC ward Congresses and inauguration of Appeal Committee to hear all petitions concerning ward congresses.

According to Jandor, the numerical strength of the Lagos4Lagos movement in the APC in the state is intimidating and overwhelming than the present structure which has lost its popularity and value among the majority of the people.

Reacting to what he called “impunity” of usual imposition of candidates on the majority by a minority, on the pretext of “baba so pe”,(father says) within the party, Jandor, affirmed, “this will mark the end of godfatherism in Lagos politics, particularly, in APC. The game is definitely up, I assure you.”

He continued: “Quote me, I will be sworn-in as the next governor of Lagos State in 2923 at Tafawa Balewa Square, by His grace and votes by our overwhelming supporters across the state. We have all it takes to defeat them in any contest. “

Giving an assessment of the group after its presentation to the appeal committee in Lagos on Thursday, he said based on the report received about the comportment and overwhelming evidence presented before the panel, “it’s expected that they will do the needful and correct the injustices that have persisted for long.”

Jandor, however, noted that the outgoing Tunde Balogun led Caretaker Committee has nothing to show for it, compare to Lagos4Lagos which conducted valid congresses according to the tenets and constitution of the party and have all his people at the 245 wards across the state.

He stated, “We have the list of our people who emerged through the ward congress at all levels and their contacts for verification.”

“It’s crystal clear that the State Caretaker committee and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were not out to conduct any congress as they were not at any known congress. Even if there is supposed to be a consensus arrangement, the law stipulates there must be affirmation by party members.

“For instance, the governor is regarded as the leader of the party in the state. If the governor is truly the leader of the party, it’s expected that he ought to lead the process in his ward on 31 July with his people, but that didn’t happen.

“I was in my ward G in Ojo Local Government, that shows that we did something in accordance with the party constitution and Nigerian constitution.”

Earlier, Vice-chairman of apex leader of Lagos4Lagos, Prince Sunday Ajayi, who led the team of the group to present petitions before the appeal committee, also expressed confidence that the committee will do the needful based on the evidence they presented, which include: the list of all the 9065 ward executives across the state, videos of the sensitization program before the congress and all the videos during the affirmation submitted to the committee.

He also explained that it was obvious that Balogun led Caretaker has no proof of conducting any congress on July 31, based on what transpired at the stakeholders meeting on the eve of the congress which is contrary to the constitution of the party.

Similarly, a former Vice-chairman of Kosofe Local Government and apex leader of Lagos4Lagos, Segun Aka-Basorun, said “what we did yesterday, (Thursday) was quite clear.

“We told the appeal committee that we have all our evidence to back up our claims. We expressed our grievances that the ward congresses committee met us at Airport Hotel on July 30, few hours before the congress without providing direction on how the congresses will be conducted.

“We told the appeal committee that it was obvious that the congress committee came with a sole purpose to continue with the unpopular way that has made our party lose supporters because of imposition.

“We said the Tunde Balogun committee was not sincere about conducting credible congress that will berth new executive, they were merely interested in writing names.

“We told them how we invited INEC to come and observe the process to show that we are transparent and that we have the numerical strength in Lagos APC. And when we didn’t see anyone showing up from their side, we conducted an affirmation.

“We explained to the appeal committee with proofs ( our tellers) that we were denied the forms after we have duly paid the required fees in accordance with party directive, not a bulk purchase that they did.

“We revealed to the appeal committee members that even on the day of the congress when the forms had closed, the Balogun group were busy calling people to come and pick their forms.” He said.

Aka-Basorun maintained that the Lagos4Lagos team impressed it on the appeal committee that APC has lost a huge number of followership because of imposition, hence, “the need to turn a new leaf that will ensure that popular candidates that will derive APC mandate from the people emerge at all levels.”

Vanguard News Nigeria