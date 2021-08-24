One will never doubt any moment in time whereby Ghanaian, Freedom Jacob Caeser Bediako is chosen amongst others to lead the pace in mobilising freedom for the people of West Papua in West Africa.

Just as his name implies, Freedom stands for a universal course where the original idea of the society, is freedom from oppression and degradation. He has spiked conversations at various corners as inspired by his unalloyed spirit and fight for Africans and the Black Race globally.

As a people that have been following his takes on matters bothering on state of affairs of the globe, we recall vividly that he questioned the Chinese Government for the oppression meted against black people in China. Freedom enjoys stretching his hands in help, whenever he sees moments to help humanity regardless of tribe, colour, race, religion or creed. He has been tagged as a human symbol of relief by everybody that has come cross him.

On this note, excitement filled the air globally when Osagyefo Freedom Jacob Caeser Bediako was appointed by the Interim President of West Papua Benny Wenda, as Ambassador of West Papua to West Africa.

Indeed, one needs someone who has never told him or her, a lie, to tell him or her that this multi-award winning Industrialist and Philantropist would shake off fear and oppression from the turf of the people of West Papua and the Black Race at large with this appointment.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako is indeed a Vista of Hope for the Black Race; it is incumbent that we as lovers of democracy, humanists and friends and supporters of West Papua, rally our support around him to help him achieve this great and yet historic feat ahead.